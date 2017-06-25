Kennywood Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood amusement park received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence on Sunday.

Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“It’s our goal to continually provide unforgettable fun at Kennywood, providing our Guests with memories to last a lifetime,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “Our team is honored for the opportunity to serve the people of Western Pennsylvania and beyond, and thankful for this recognition from TripAdvisor.”

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” says Heather Leisman, TripAdvisor Vice President of Industry Marketing. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

