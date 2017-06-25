Lindsay Ann Salvati Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Lindsay Ann Salvati, 32, of Cortland, Ohio, passed from this life into the bonds of eternal life on Sunday, June 25, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 24, 1984 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Gregory A. and Rose Marie (D’Alessandris) Salvati.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where she had served on the USS Carl Vinson, Lindsay had most recently worked as a cook at Windsor House at Champion.

She was a graduate of the University of Phoenix and enjoyed painting, drawing and music, especially old standards from Johnny Cash, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

She trusted in Christ as Savior and attended church at North-Mar Church in Warren, Ohio, where she found loving support in her battle with cancer.

Surviving are her parents; Greg and Rose Salvati of Cortland; her brother, Gregory J. Salvati of Cortland and a host of other friends, family and prayer warriors whose lives she touched.

A memorial service will be conducted at the North-Mar Church of the Christian & Missionary Alliance in Warren, with her great-uncle, Rev. Jack McLaughlin, officiating.

Material contributions may be made to the North-Mar Deacon and Deaconess Fund.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.



Order Flowers Here