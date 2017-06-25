Louis J. Nocera Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Louis J. Nocera, 67, of South Jefferson Street, New Castle, died Sunday, June 25, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born November 22, 1949 in New Castle, a son of the late Julius and Clotilda (Ryan) Nocera.

Mr. Nocera was a maintenance man for Crestview Gardens retiring after 15 years.

He was a general handyman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Steelers fan. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Robin Nocera of Mt. Jackson and Debbie Nocera of New Castle; three brothers, Michael Nocera of New Castle, Richard Nocera of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Paul Nocera of New Castle; one sister, Yvonne Isabella of New Castle and three grandchildren, Brandon Newman, Ashley Anthony and Stephanie Anthony.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Amy McMullen.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Mr. Matthew Hawkins, Seminarian of St. Vitus Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

