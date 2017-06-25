Music of the Caribbean coming to Youngstown for day-long street party

The section of Market Street between Saint Louis and W. Dewey avenues will be shut down from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 1 p.m. Sunday morning

Flambeau's Live

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next Saturday, a one-block stretch of Market Street in Youngstown will be closed for the day for the first ever Reggae Fest, presented by Flambeau’s Live.

Flambeau’s Live is a restaurant and night club located at 2308 Market Street.

The section of Market Street between Saint Louis and W. Dewey avenues will be shut down from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until 1 p.m. Sunday morning.

The festival will begin at 2 p.m. Nine performers are expected to play.

“At 2 p.m. we’re going to be going live with the music right until the end with Sister Nancy, who’s going to be closing us out with her [song], ‘Bam Bam,'” said Sandra Murphy, co-owner of Flambeau’s Live.

The idea came from Murphy’s origins, wanting to bring her culture to the area.

“It’s from the Caribbean, where I am originally from. Jamaican music is very popular — Bob Marley. July 1 is International Reggae Day and we are going to be honoring him with the group Safari, who does a montage of his music,” she said.

Tickets cost $35 if pre-ordered and $45 at the door. VIP tickets cost $125 and include transportation to and from the festival, food and drinks for the entire day. For tickets, call Murphy at 330-953-7822.

Murphy says the response from the public about the event has been fantastic — people seem very excited for the festival.

