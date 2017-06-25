Police: Fishermen stumble across dead body of man from Akron in Berlin Lake

The man's body was taken to the coroner in Cuyahoga County to determine an official cause of death

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A body was found in Berlin Lake around 6 a.m. Saturday, later identified as 60-year-old Robert Lee Johnson of Akron.

Two fishermen found the body early Saturday morning. They told detectives they thought they had hit a stump with moss covering it while fishing, but looked closer and saw it was a head with long hair.

After police were called and Johnson’s body was searched, nothing suspicious was found on his person.

Detectives from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for eight hours, looking for answers and talking to people who live around the lake, who said they did not recognize him.

Although detectives say Johnson was not close with his family, his friends said he liked to fish, but usually went to Summit Lake in Akron.

The Sheriff’s Office released a picture of Johnson and is still investigating the details of this case.

Johnson’s body was taken to the coroner in Cuyahoga County to determine an official cause of death.

