Santana leads to Twins to sweep of Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.

Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the Twins swept the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland’s lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)