Scrappers fall 9-0, win-streak ends at 3

By Published:
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Joshua Lopez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Daniel Castano struck out nine hitters over eight innings as the State College Spikes beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday.

Castano (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing four hits.

All nine runs came in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Lopez.

Grant Hockin (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

The Scrappers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Spikes’ staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

