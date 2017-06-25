Scrappers fall 9-0, win-streak ends at 3

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Joshua Lopez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Daniel Castano struck out nine hitters over eight innings as the State College Spikes beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 9-0 on Sunday.

Castano (2-0) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing four hits.

All nine runs came in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Lopez.

Grant Hockin (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits while striking out three in the New York-Penn League game.

The Scrappers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Spikes’ staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

The Scrappers finish the three-game set with the State College Spikes Monday at 7:05 PM. It’s Every Monday Matters presented by Pizza Joe’s. Fans can bring non-perishable food items, gently used clothing and book to receive a FREE General Admission ticket. For ticket information fans can call the Mr. Rooter Box Office at 330-505-0000 or visit mvscrappers.com.