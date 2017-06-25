Several Ohio government websites hacked Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio government websites were apparently hacked Sunday to broadcast an anti-government message.

“You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries,” the message says. It includes the phrase “I Love Islamic state.”

The websites hacked with the message include Gov. John Kasich’s, First Lady Karen Kasich’s, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

All sites appear to be inactive as of 1:05pm.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted about the alleged hack on Sunday. “Wake up freedom-loving Americans,” he said on Facebook. “Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland.”

NBC4 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, Gov. John Kasich’s office, and several other officials for more information on this incident.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction told the Associated Press the agency is working aggressively to clear the message from its website.