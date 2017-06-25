Storm Team 27: A cooler start with the chance for showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the start of our work week we are tracking cooler temperatures. There is a slight chance for a rouge shower overnight but the chance for rain will increase for Monday. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and leave us with sunny skies.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy Chance for an isolated showers. (20%)

Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 67

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 64

