Storm Team 27: A cooler start with the chance for showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the start of our work week we are tracking cooler temperatures. There is a slight chance for a rouge shower overnight but the chance for rain will increase for Monday. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and leave us with sunny skies.
THE FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy Chance for an isolated showers. (20%)
Low: 50
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 68
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 49
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 83 Low: 60
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 66
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 67
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 64
