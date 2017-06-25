Storm Team 27: The cooling trend begins

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain clouds

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler air is settling in for the second half of the weekend. Highs today will only make it to the lower 70s. The day will start dry with sunny skies. The chance for a few showers increases into the afternoon. The cool conditions will stick around for the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to make it to 70. 80s and unsettled weather return for the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  73

Tonight:  Partly cloudy  Chance for an isolated showers. (20%)
Low:  51

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  69  Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High:  77  Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  83  Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  80  Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  81  Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High:  82  Low: 61

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s