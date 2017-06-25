Storm Team 27: The cooling trend begins

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler air is settling in for the second half of the weekend. Highs today will only make it to the lower 70s. The day will start dry with sunny skies. The chance for a few showers increases into the afternoon. The cool conditions will stick around for the start of the workweek. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to make it to 70. 80s and unsettled weather return for the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy Chance for an isolated showers. (20%)

Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 69 Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 61

