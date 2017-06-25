Struthers industrial park may be site for medical marijuana plant

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Castlo Industrial Park in Struthers is hoping to be busy with construction over the next few years.

The park — which offers space for commercial and industrial businesses — just broke ground for a new Aqua Ohio site on Monday. If all goes to plan, the park may be awarded a new project within the coming months.

An Akron company is interested in building a medical marijuana growing facility, if they’re selected by the state.

“I believe it is going to be the 25,000 square-foot facility — if the city gets the application for that,” Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said.

The state has yet to announce where medical marijuana will be grown in Ohio. They’re still accepting applications from growers.

Castlo’s Board Chairman Randy Partika says a grant they received within the past few years has allowed the park to become a more appealing place for development.

“Well with the completion of the Jobs Ready site grant a couple of years ago, we were able to clean the land up, remove about three large deteriorating buildings, upgrade the rail and add more infrastructure with roadway and utilities,” Partika said.

Pilot Flying J opened a facility at the park last year. Penn Ohio made about a half-million dollars worth of renovations to their building, as well.

Earlier in the week, Aqua Ohio broke ground for their new 14,000 square-foot operation center.

“And when we heard about Castlo’s plans to further develop the park, we felt it was important to be a part of that,” Jennifer Johnson of Aqua Ohio said. “Because development at this park will benefit the entire region, not just the city of Struthers.”

Aqua Ohio was already leasing garage space inside Castlo. It expects the building to be ready by the end of the year.