Allegiant flight to Fla. leaves passengers stranded at Pittsburgh airport

A passenger from Warren says he was never told why his flight was delayed for several hours and then canceled

Allegiant Airlines

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Passengers waiting to take an Allegiant flight to Punta Gorda, Florida Sunday are not happy after having their flight delayed for several hours and then canceled altogether.

According to Edward Snyder, of Warren, his 5 p.m. flight was delayed for several hours. He said the plane finally came in around 12:30 a.m., and the passengers got off along with the crew, but they never called for the waiting passengers to board.

“The flight comes in maybe twenty minutes to 1 a.m. The plane deboards, then the flight crews leaves because they timed out. Then at 1:23 a.m. we’re told that the flight is canceled,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the flight was rescheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday. He said passengers who live close by were told to go home and those from out of town were advised to get a hotel room.

Allegiant Airlines offers the following information on flight cancellations:

Please understand that the last thing we want to do is to reschedule a flight. We understand that it can be inconvenient for our passengers, but sometimes it’s necessary as our number one priority is to get you safely to your destination.” – Allegiant.com

The following options are available to passengers on flights rescheduled to another day: Your itinerary will be automatically updated to the newly-scheduled flight date and time. Passengers may also choose not to take the rescheduled flight and have the following options: Change to different flight dates, to/from the same city pairs, for no difference in fare and no change fee. Cancel your remaining flight segments for a refund of the unflown segment(s) of travel

If Allegiant is responsible for causing a flight to be rescheduled – due to mechanical or personnel issues, etc. – we will help to arrange accommodations for you until your rescheduled flight. (Please note: Allegiant does not reimburse for activities or personal obligations such as dependent care, missed wages, missed reservations, etc.

If a flight is rescheduled due to uncontrollable events – such as weather, Air Traffic Control, etc. – passengers will be responsible for their own arrangements until the time of the rescheduled flight departure.

WKBN 27 First News has contacted Allegiant Airlines. We are awaiting a reply.

