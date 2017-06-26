AP source: Billups still undecided about joining Cavaliers

A five-time All-Star, Billups would have to uproot his family in Denver to take the job.

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball - Cleveland,Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says Chauncey Billups hasn’t made a decision about joining the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office.

Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers’ basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups met twice last week with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who is also looking for a new general manager after parting ways with David Griffin when the sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension. The person says there’s no timetable on a decision.

A five-time All-Star, Billups would have to uproot his family in Denver to take the job. He also has to consider other factors, including the possibility that LeBron James could leave as a free agent after next season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s