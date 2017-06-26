Boardman crime activity: Man who dined and ditched left wallet behind

Tuesday, June 20

9:18 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Johonna Hull, 18, of Canfield, arrested and charged with tampering with records and abuse of a patient – gross neglect. Information on her charges wasn’t available Monday afternoon but a prosecutor said they were related to a Greenbriar patient being given the wrong medication. That patient later died.

9:30 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Adriann Bunch, 44, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Bunch’s employer, State Alarm, reported that Bunch overpaid herself by about $200,000 throughout the years. According to a police report, Bunch was the payroll accountant. An employee reported noticing an overpayment and looked into it further, finding that the overpayments began in 2013, according to the report.

4:05 p.m. – Southern Boulevard and Homestead Drive, John Johnson, 28, of Youngstown, arrested on two warrants and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said an officer found a digital scale with cocaine residue in Johnson’s pocket during a traffic stop. Police said Johnson then ran, pushing the officer in the process. The officer then tased Johnson and arrested him. Johnson admitted to initially lying about his identity because he didn’t want to go to jail, according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 21

9:30 a.m. – Shadyside Drive, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unruly juvenile and gross sexual imposition. Police said the gross sexual imposition charge stems from an incident at Boardman High School on June 1 when a 15-year-old girl reported that the suspect grabbed her and squeezed her buttocks. The girl said the suspect tried to kiss her as she was telling him to let go and the assault stopped when another student walked around the corner.

8:50 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., employees at Tangier Express Pizza reported that a customer threatened to slit a manager’s throat because he was upset that he couldn’t order a pizza with meatballs at the same cost as a regular pizza. The manager said the customer continued to call the restaurant, making threats and saying rude comments.

Thursday, June 22

10:08 a.m. – 800 block of Oakridge Dr., a woman reported that $250 worth of gift cards were stolen from her home. Police said she had two other women over from a cleaning service before the gift cards went missing.

1:15 p.m. – 700 block of Canterbury Lane, reported theft from a vehicle. Police said the vehicle’s door handle was damaged from a previous theft and the door can be opened as a result.

2:07 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Alicia Horvath, 21, arrested on a warrant for theft. An employee at Ulta Beauty reported that Horvath stole from the store on two occasions, which were captured on surveillance video. An Ulta employee told police Horvath posted a picture of the stolen merchandise on social media with the caption “Ulta haul.” Theft charges were also filed against Horvath’s friend on social media, Sidney Charles, who was also accused of stealing from the store.

2:25 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle, parked in the plaza near 2000 Nails. She thought she locked the car but police said there were no signs someone forced into the vehicle.

6:50 p.m. – US 224 near West Boulevard, Thomas Joyce, 18, of New Springfield, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Joyce was arrested at Ianazone’s Pizza, where he was starting his first day of work as a delivery driver, according to a police report.

7:39 p.m. – 100 block of Forest Garden Dr., a man reported receiving a call from someone who said he had been overcharged and would be receiving a refund. He said during the process of issuing the refund, the caller said he entered $290 wrong and accidentally entered $2,900. The caller then asked him to give him $1,800 worth of iTunes gift cards to account for the overpayment. Police said the victim gave away $1,100 worth of iTunes activation codes to the caller before his wife overheard and told him to hang up the phone.

Friday, June 23

10:53 a.m. – 100 block of Wildwood Dr., Dawond Roddy, 31, Syrena Whitfield, and Michael Forgach, 41, arrested and charged with permitting drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Forgach was also charged with possession of drugs. The three were arrested after the third raid by police as part of an investigation into reported drug activity at the home. Police said multiple needles and other drug items were found inside the home. Police said Whitfield admitted to shooting up heroin when they arrived and told them the needles containing a substance were hers. Police said gray powder found in the home was being tested.

Saturday, June 24

3:04 a.m. – 100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a manager at Denny’s restaurant reported that a man ate $10.18 worth of food and left without paying. She said employees tried to stop him but he left in a white vehicle, possibly hitting another car and a carport in the process. Employees found the man’s wallet underneath his table, which contained money that they used to pay his bill. The wallet, containing the rest of the money, was taken as evidence.

5:21 p.m. – South Avenue and Matthews Road, Jenna Brandenstein, 31, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence. According to a police report, Brandenstein accused a suspect of punching and threatening her. The man told police Brandenstein sprayed him with pepper spray after a verbal argument. He said he held her down until someone flushed his eyes out but he denied hitting her.

7:40 p.m. – 7000 block of West Blvd., police were called to the West Boulevard Club Apartments’ pool for a group of people reportedly harassing swimmers. Police said the suspects left before officers arrived. Managers at the apartment reported that the suspects became argumentative with them when asked to leave and one man pulled out his genitals, swinging them around. The managers gave police a description of the suspects and their vehicles.

Sunday, June 25

3:03 a.m. – Market Street and Shields Road, police received a report of shots fired and a person running from the area. Police said a vehicle in the 100 block of Shields Road was found with several bullet holes and shell casings were nearby. Officers were given the name of a suspect, who was said to be upset by a relationship, according to a police report.

7:51 a.m. – 6200 block of Appleridge Dr., a man reported discovering a suspect pushing his pressure washer out of his garage to a maroon car, parked in the street. He said the suspect ran when confronted, leaving the pressure washer behind. Police have a suspect that matches the description of the man, according to a police report.

12:40 p.m. – 100 block of Argyle Ave., a woman reported that a light pole was torn out of the ground from the front yard of the vacant home that she owns.

7:30 p.m. – 3900 block of Sunset Blvd., Kirk Snipes, 28, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, intimidation of a public servant, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business. A woman reported that Snipes was throwing objects around her house and acting strangely. She said Snipes told her he had been using methamphetamine continuously since his release from jail and that he hadn’t slept for three days, according to a police report. Police said Snipes was laying on a bed, foaming at the mouth when they arrived. He denied smoking meth, saying he had a glass pipe, which he used to smoke salt. He then pointed to a Morton salt container, which police said had a false bottom containing multiple empty baggies. Police tased Snipes after he reached for something and refused to obey commands, according to a police report. The report said he then threatened to rape the officers’ children.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

