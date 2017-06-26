Bond set at $10 million for suspects in Youngstown murder case

Barraya Hickson and Dashonti Baker appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with Friday's homicide on the city's west side.
Left: Dashonti Baker, Right: Barraya Hickson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $10 million each for two people charged in a Youngstown murder.

Barraya Hickson and Dashonti Baker appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Baker is charged with aggravated murder, while Hickson is charged with complicity to aggravated murder.

They’re accused of killing 24-year-old Rae’venna Faircloth-Thomas, who was found shot to death last Friday on the city’s west side.

Her body was in an SUV parked on Oneta Avenue, and she had been shot multiple times.

Prosecutors asked for a high bond for the suspects, saying there was evidence that both were expected to leave town before their arrest.

Investigators are not releasing a possible motive yet for the killing.

They’re set to appear again in court at 9:30 a.m. July 3.

