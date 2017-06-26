Cardinal Joint Fire District opens new station with decontamination room

The state-of-the-art building on Herbert Road is expected to cut response time in half

The Cardinal Joint Fire District opened a new fire station in Canfield Monday.

The state-of-the-art building on Herbert Road is expected to cut response time in half.

The new facility has a decontamination room where firefighters can wash their equipment to make sure they don’t bring in dangers from the job.

“We can come in and decontaminate, whether it be from a post structure fire incident or some sort of dermal exposure — the popular one being the opioid-type exposure that has a real high dermal absorption rate,” said Fire Captain Conner O’Halloran.

The station has two levels and features a training room that can be used by the entire department.

