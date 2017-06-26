Cruiser rolls away from Ohio deputy during traffic stop

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said the deputy left his cruiser in gear

MIAMI CO., Ohio (WCMH) – Dash camera video shows an Ohio sheriff’s deputy sprinting to get his cruiser after it rolls away during a traffic stop.

WHIO reported it happened Saturday morning in Miami County in western Ohio.

The traffic stop starts off normally until the deputy realizes his cruiser is drifting into the intersection. The deputy is heard saying, “Whew!” as he got back in his cruiser.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said the deputy left his cruiser in gear when he originally got out of the car.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

