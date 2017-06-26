DeWine celebrates new jobs in Youngstown during campaign stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One day after announcing he was running for Ohio governor, Mike DeWine campaigned in Youngstown, saying he would not forget the Mahoning Valley.

Ohio’s current attorney general said people had been asking when he was going to announce a run for governor.

“I said, ‘Look, there’s a time and place for everything.”

That time and place was Sunday, when DeWine announced that he’s a Republican candidate for Ohio governor in 2018.

DeWine met with Youngstown State President Jim Tressel, then toured GLI Pool Products in the Ohio Works Industrial Park with his wife, Fran, on Monday afternoon. They watched workers make swimming pool liners and covers used all over the world.

GLI employs 300 people and before DeWine spoke, CEO Gary Crandall announced the creation of a third shift and 100 new jobs.

“Why do we have to go search for success stories?” Crandall asked. “Why can’t we create one right here in Youngstown, Ohio?”

On Monday, DeWine talked about jobs and said getting people to work is his top priority.

He also admitted that sometimes the Mahoning Valley is forgotten.

“I wanted to send a signal. Make it very, very clear that when Mike DeWine’s governor, this Mahoning Valley is certainly not going to be forgotten,” he said.

When asked if he supports House Bill 70, the state takeover of the Youngstown City School District, DeWine said he hadn’t studied it yet.

“I think one of the things you have to look at is how it’s working.”

DeWine said he thinks the State of Ohio is in better fiscal shape now than when current Governor John Kasich took office.

“I think the governor has done some very innovative things. JobsOhio may not be perfect but it is moving in the right direction.”

Being the state attorney general, DeWine knows all about the opioid epidemic. He said the way to curtail it is to focus on education — to teach kids about the dangers of drugs, starting with kindergarten and continuing through high school.

In the gubernatorial race, DeWine is up against three other Republicans so far — Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, and Congressman Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth.

The Democratic candidates are Youngstown’s Joe Schiavoni, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Dave Kiefer, Connie Pillich, and former Congresswoman Betty Sutton.

