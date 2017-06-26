Don’t pay attention to the signs; Route 46 isn’t closing…yet

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District was set to begin phase three of its multi-million dollar valve replacement project along Route 46 in Niles

Published: Updated:
Route 46 in Niles, road work

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite what the signs say on the side of Route 46 in Niles, the road will not be closed tomorrow.

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District was set to begin phase three of its multi-million dollar valve replacement project, which would require the busy road to be closed between McKees Lane and Third Street.

City leaders were concerned about how long the road could be closed. They’ll be meeting with the MVSD to talk about other options.

“This would be a very cumbersome task for the city. This is a well-traveled road,” said Niles Service Director Edward Stredney.

WKBN 27 First News will follow up to see if a decision has been made on when and how long Route 46 will be closed.

