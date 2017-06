GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Downed wires closed a portion of Route 165 in Green Township Monday morning.

The wires came down about 5:45 a.m. on Route 165 (W. South Range Rd.) at Lisbon Road.

Ohio Edison arrived and removed the wire. The road reopened about 7:10 a.m.

Police said a vehicle hit the pole, causing the wires to come down. No injuries were reported.