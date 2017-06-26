Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police impersonator

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – More serious criminal charges have been filed against an Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed numerous children while impersonating a police officer conducting a “scared straight” program.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, was originally indicted for impersonating a police officer, criminal trespass and carrying a gun into the Summit County juvenile detentions center. A supplemental indictment handed up Friday includes kidnapping, abduction, assault and child endangering charges.

County sheriff’s detectives say they began investigating Hendon in April after learning that he’d tried to take handcuffed children into the juvenile detention center. The investigation found he also tried to bring children into the county jail and courthouse. And he’s charged with visiting schools while armed and posing as a police officer.

Hendon’s attorney says his client was trying to help children.

