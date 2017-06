WHEELING, W. Va. (WKBN) – An East Liverpool woman was convicted Monday of stealing $176,000 from her West Virginia employer.

Danielle Varrati, 37, pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

She admitted to wiring the money from her employer — Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen — to her personal bank account.

Varrati could face up to 20 years in prison along with a fine of up to $250,000.

The crime took place in Hancock County.