Genevieve L. Brozman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Genevieve L. Brozman, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 26, 2017, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Genevieve, who was known to all as “Jenny,” was born December 16, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Vincent and Katherine Ribic Bozich and was a lifelong area resident, living in the same house since 1936.

Jenny attended Chaney High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Brozman was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, and of its Altar and Rosary Society.

She was also a member of St. George Croatian Lodge No. 66 and she enjoyed traveling and dancing with her husband.

She leaves two sons, John V. (Joy) Brozman of Green Township and Jeffrey Brozman at home; two grandsons, Joshua and Jason Brozman and two great-grandchildren, Gabby and Noah.

Jenny’s beloved husband, John Brozman, whom she married October 22, 1955, passed away July 5, 2015. Beside her husband, a grandson, John D. Brozman; three brothers, John, George and Andrew Bozich and two sisters, Ann Maslowski and Mary Veres, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Jenny will be laid to rest with her husband.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Jenny’s family.

