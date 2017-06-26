Grand Valley looks to continue playing winning football in the NAC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Northeastern Athletic schools have advanced to the playoffs in as many years. Grand Valley (2015, 2016) and Mathews (2014, 2015) each made back-to-back trips while Windham (2016) and Southington (2013) have made week eleven once during that time span.

Grand Valley has won 11 straight league matchups dating back to Halloween 2014. Last year saw a resurgence of sorts in Newbury’s program. The Black Knights went winless in 2015 but behind the play of Johnny Chambers – Newbury finished with a winning campaign.

Mathews welcomes back 10 offensive starters from a year including all of their offensive linemen.

Windham welcomes back 8 starters on offense and 9 on defense from a team which advanced to week eleven last Fall. Coach Anthony Maiorca has a team ready to compete for the league crown.

Pymatuning Valley’s Gaige Willis will be welcomed back to the ‘Laker Nation’ after amassing an average of 6.2 yards per tote a year ago.

In Southington, coach Tom Conrad takes over for Bill Bohren as the leader of the Wildcats. Conrad has seen a great commitment to weight training over the off-season and will rely on the play of his quarterback – Trystan Mollohan.

2016 Northeastern Athletic Conference Standings

Grand Valley – 9-2 (5-0)

Windham – 7-4 (4-1)

Newbury – 6-4 (3-2)

Mathews – 5-5 (2-3)

Southington – 4-6 (1-4)

Pymatuning Valley – 2-8 (0-5)

2016 NAC Leaders

Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

1.Grand Valley, 35.9

2.Newbury, 34.8

3.Windham, 32.2

4.Mathews, 27.7

5.Southington, 26.2

6.Pymatuning Valley, 12.8

Scoring Defense

1.Grand Valley, 14.5

2.Mathews, 24.8

3.Southington, 29.7

4.Pymatuning Valley, 30.7

5.Windham, 32.8

6.Newbury, 33.8

Individual Leaders

Passing Yards: Blaze Angle (Windham) – 1245

Completion Percentage: Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 54.0%

Passing Touchdowns: Michael McGovern (Grand Valley) & Blaze Angle (Windham) – 12

Rushing Yards: Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 1902

Yards Per Carry: Eduardo Hernandez (Grand Valley) – 10.3

Rushing Touchdowns: Johnny Chambers (Newbury) – 24

Receptions: Luke Hockran (Pymatuning Valley) – 25

Receiving Yards: Phillip Mairoca (Windham) – 385

Receiving Touchdowns: Cody Osburn (Grand Valley)+ & Eduardo Hernandez (Grand Valley) – 3

+-Graduated

League Champions

2016: Grand Valley

2015: Grand Valley

2014: Mathews

2013: Grand Valley

2012: Grand Valley

2011: Ledgemont

2010: Ledgemont

2009: Southington

Big games on the schedule

Aug. 24 – Jefferson at Grand Valley*

Aug. 25 – Mineral Ridge at Pymatuning Valley*

Sept. 1 – Windham at Lowellville*

Sept. 8 – Windham at Jackson-Milton*

Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley at Liberty*

Sept. 15 – Mathews at Windham

Oct. 6 – Mathews at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 6 – Grand Valley at Windham

Oct. 13 – Windham at Newbury

Oct. 13 – Pymatuning Valley at Grand Valley

Oct. 20 – Grand Valley at Mathews

Oct. 27 – Newbury at Mathews

*-Non-Conference matchups