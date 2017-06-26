Gust Lahanis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gust Lahanis, 90, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 9, 1926, in Tripoli, Greece, the son of the late Demostheni and Stamatina Lahanis.

Gust came to Warren in 1966 and retired from the Lordstown GM Assembly Plant and the Van Plant after 30 years.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed gardening, playing cards at the Greek Coffee House with his friends, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and most importantly was the biggest fan of his grandchildren’s many activities.

He is survived by his wife, Kalliopi “Pipitsa” Lahanis whom he married July 14, 1963; three children, Tina (Anthony) Payiavlas, Georgia (George) Marousis and Denise Lahanis all of Warren; six grandchildren, Markie and Kylie Marousis, John, Constantine, Alexander and Anthony Payiavlas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Nick Lahanis.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. Trisagion Service and Thursday, June 29 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

The funeral service will be Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gust’s name to MVI Hospice Care, 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Lahanis family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.