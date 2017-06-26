Highway Patrol releases video of YSU officer’s OVI arrest

Joseph Schialdone was pulled over in Canfield for turning left through a red light

Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash camera footage, showing the circumstances leading to a Youngstown State University police officer's OVI arrest.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash camera footage, showing the circumstances leading to a Youngstown State University police officer’s OVI arrest.

WKBN requested the video earlier this month from Highway Patrol.

Joseph Schialdone was pulled over in Canfield at 1 a.m. on June 2. He told a Highway Patrol trooper that he was coming from a friend’s house, but he denied drinking.

The video shows Schialdone turning left through a red light on US 224 near Tippecanoe Road.

When stopped, he told a trooper that he believed he was going to make it through the light before it turned red.

The trooper issued him a citation but began questioning Schialdone after he said he smelled alcohol on his breath.

Schialdone refused to complete any field sobriety tests and argued that he should have been let go after receiving his citation.

“Once you give an officer, or anybody, a ticket, they’re free to go, sir,” he said in the video.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said Schialdone is limited to foot and bike patrol as a result of the OVI charge. He is not permitted to operate a police vehicle.

Chief Varso said he’s waiting until the completion of the case before making any further determinations on discipline.

Schialdone has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court again on August 15.

He has been with the YSU Police Department since October 2012.

Schialdone’s attorney said he wouldn’t be commenting on the case at this time.

Editor’s note: The above video has been edited by Highway Patrol to take out identifying information, such as addresses and phone numbers. Otherwise, the video has been posted in its entirety. 

