Indians activate Brantley, Guyer from disabled list

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list.

The Indians made the moves before playing Texas on Monday night. Outfielder Daniel Robertson and right-hander Shawn Armstrong were optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

Brantley hasn’t played since June 14. He was on the paternity list for three days and then was put on the DL because of a sprained left ankle.

Brantley is having a solid season after playing in only 11 games in 2016 because of a shoulder injury. He’s batting .296 with five homers, 28 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 54 games.

Guyer has been on the DL since May 13 because of a sprained left wrist. He’s hitting .182 with one homer and five RBIs in 21 games.

Cleveland’s offense struggled in a three-game sweep by Minnesota. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 runners.

