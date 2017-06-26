Karen Jane Harnish Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Karen Jane Harnish, 71 of Canfield who died early Monday morning, June 26 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Karen was born December 19, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the later Harold C. and Marion (Boyer) Meech and was a lifelong area resident.

Karen had worked at J.C. Penney and also as a receptionist in the blood lab at Northside Medical Center.

She was a member of Greenford Christian Church and was a former member of Canfield Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir.

Karen leaves a daughter, Trisha (Jason) Makara of Canfield; a son, William (Cheryl) Harnish of Manassas, Virginia and six grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Meech.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



