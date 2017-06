WICKLIFFE, Ohio – Suddenly, on Monday, June 26, 2017, Lawrence Orsic, age 83, passed into God’s care in the West Medical Center in Willoughby, Ohio.

He was born on January 17, 1934 in Cleveland a son of the late Lawrence and Anna Orsic.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (Joniec) Orsic and other family members.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



