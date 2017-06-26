Local road departments partner to efficiently complete projects

It's a different approach that's helping get road work in the area done much faster

By Published:
Monday's work was on Middletown Road. Crews cut down berms to get the road ready for paving.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from different road departments got together in New Middletown Monday morning to work on a stretch of highway.

It’s a different approach that’s helping get road work in the area done much faster.

The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office is organizing the work. Crews from the county, New Middletown, Springfield and Beaver Township are all working together on several different projects.

Springfield Township Road Superintendent Richard Kennedy says the partnership benefits everyone involved.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about in the past and we’ve done in the past. So if the village needs some help we’re willing to help them and in return they’ll help us along with the county and along with Beaver Township,” he said.

Monday’s work was on Middletown Road. Crews cut down berms to get the road ready for paving.

To learn more about the partnership and the benefits it has on taxpayers, tune in to First News This Morning on Tuesday, beginning at 5 a.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s