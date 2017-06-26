Louise “Weezy” Brown Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Louise “Weezy” Brown, 84, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Autumn Hills Care Center.

Weezy was born on November 6, 1932 in Warren to Harold and Mabel (Williams) Scott.

She was united in marriage to Raymond E. Brown on July 12, 1952 and he preceded her in death on January 2, 1978.

She was a bird expert at Doctor’s Pet Center in Eastwood Mall for many years.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nanette; her son, Mark Brown and her brother, Glen Scott.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenna (Alan) Foley.

Funeral services for Louise will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland location, 164 N. High Street.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.