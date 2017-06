YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 23-year-old Shayne Mascarella sold heroin to a person in Youngstown that directly resulted in their death.

The person died on July 19, 2015.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.