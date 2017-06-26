Mary Lou Waugh Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mary Lou Waugh, 77, of Warren, passed away early Monday morning, June 26, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born September 9, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of Jesse Earl and Mary Launcie (Tracy) Phillips.

She came to the Warren area in 1951.

Mary Lou attended Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a press operator for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren, retiring in 1993.

She married Clarence W. Waugh on December 20, 1974. They’ve shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Mary Lou enjoyed crafts and riding bicycles. She was also an avid NASCAR and Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by three children, Deborah Pugh, of Jackson, Tennessee and George R. Lynch, Jr. and Mark A. Lynch, both of Bristolville. She also leaves behind six stepchildre, Terry Waugh, Timothy (Joan) Waugh, Roger (Pamela) Waugh, Bonita (Ken) Flemming, Dreama (Keith) Marcum, and Christopher (Crystal) Waugh; a sister, Patsy Lewellyn, of Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Allen and Joseph Phillips and two sisters, Roxie Pegg and Amanda Butler

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the funeral home.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest in Champion Township Cemetery.

