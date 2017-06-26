NAACP gives Youngstown Schools CEO rave reviews, says board didn’t act

The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP said it wants to review Krish Mohip's progress every six months

By Published: Updated:
The new Youngstown schools CEO met with the NAACP.
FILE - Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip (left) meets with the NAACP.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP has given schools CEO Krish Mohip a passing grade for his first year on the job.

It said he’s also begun making much-needed changes in the school district. The NAACP said the Board of Education had the power to make these changes but never acted.

Jimma McWilson said it’s not a matter of a change in law.

“It is someone who is willing to take up the mantle of putting kids first, of working through the problems, and accepting the fact that someone like the NAACP is going to be making phone calls.”

NAACP President George Freeman, Jr. said Mohip stepped into a job that needed to be done.

“We did not like the way the governor did what he did by taking over the schools but we agreed something drastic had to be done.”

Mohip said he’ll continue working with the NAACP and that he appreciates its work.

“Their aim — like mine — is to improve the performance of the schools and the academic achievement of all students.”

The civil rights organization also said Mohip has done an excellent job of responding to questions and concerns.

East High School parent Sheila Taylor said she wanted to see more involvement from city parents.

“I feel like [Mohip] is doing a real good job. You have to give a person a chance, especially if they don’t know. You’re just throwing them out there.”

The organization said it wants to review Mohip’s progress every six months.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s