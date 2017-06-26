New study of Seattle’s $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs

A new study of Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law contradicts another new study released last week

The Associated Press Published:
Students and other supporters protest, Wednesday, April 1, 2015, as they walk through the main library on the University of Washington campus in Seattle, in support of raising the minimum wage for campus workers to $15 an hour. Seattle's new $15 minimum wage law began going into effect Wednesday with a program to gradually raise wages through 2017 and beyond, but UW officials have questioned whether their status as a state entity would require them to raise wages for students and other campus workers on the same schedule. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE (AP) — A new study of Seattle’s $15-an-hour minimum wage law says it costs jobs, contrary to another new study released last week.

The Seattle Times reports a University of Washington team found the law boosted pay in low-wage jobs since 2014 but that it also caused a 9 percent reduction in hours worked. For an average low-wage Seattle worker, that’s a loss of about $125 per month.

The study says there would be about 5,000 more low-wage jobs in the city without the law.

Seattle was one of the first U.S. cities to adopt a $15 minimum wage law. It is raising the minimum to $15 by 2021.

A review last week by University of California at Berkeley economists found the law raised pay without hurting jobs in the restaurant industry.

