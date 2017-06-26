Patrol: Driver confused by construction drives off ramp in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital late Sunday night after driving off of a closed exit ramp off of Interstate 80.

The accident happened about 11:45 p.m.

The driver called 911 and said she drove off the exit ramp and over the old bridge over Route 62.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the woman drove through construction cones and onto the old exit where the bridge once stood.

Remanents from the bridge stopped the car from going over the edge onto Route 62 below.

We don’t know the extent of the driver’s injuries or those of her passenger.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.