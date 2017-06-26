Patsy S. Del Bene Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Patsy S. Del Bene, 88, a lifetime resident of Youngstown, passed away early yesterday morning, June 26, at Hospice House.

He was born February 16, 1929 on Dearborn Street in the Brier Hill section of Youngstown, the son of Onofrio and Cecelia (Graziano) Del Bene.

He was a 1947 June graduate of The Rayen School and worked for U.S. Steel in McDonald, General Fireproofing Company and as a Rodman for the City of Youngstown’s Engineering Department for 27 years, retiring in 1987.

He loved the outdoors, where he hunted in his younger years and enjoyed gardening, bowling, Italian music and songs and the casinos. Pat was a Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Baudile Del Bene of almost 67 years whom he married September 16, 1950; a daughter, Denise (John) Butler of Boardman; two grandchildren, Natalie Welsh and Lindsay (Devin) Nash; a stepgranddaughter, Kate Butler; a stepgrandson, Jack Butler and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Pat was preceded in death by a son, Patrick DelBene; two sisters, Mary Tarantine and Carmel Del Bene; five brothers, Louis, Gabriel, Anthony, John and Salvatore Del Bene.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in St. Anthony of Padua Church.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations in his name to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Ave., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to Hospice of the Valley, 9808 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH 44514 for their loving care of Patsy.

