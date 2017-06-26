Reverend Michael Smar Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio – Reverend Michael Smar, 75, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 7, 1941, in Tresckow, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Anna Smar.

He attended St. Gabriel High School in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. He earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Immaculate Conception College in Troy, New York. He continued his studies at Mount Alvernia Seminary in Wappingers Falls, New York and Holy Name College in Washington, D.C.

He was ordained May 29, 1969 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, by Bishop Joseph McShea. As a member of the Franciscan order, he taught at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, was associate pastor at SS. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Joliet, Illinois and was stationed at St. Mary Friary in Columbiana, prior to being accepted into the Diocese of Youngstown in 1973 and incardinated in 1976.

Father Smar served as associate pastor at St. Joseph Parish, Austintown, St. Paul Parish, Canton and St. Mary Parish, Massillon. His first pastorate was Our Lady of Victory, Andover and St. Patrick, Kinsman. He was appointed pastor of St. William Parish in Champion in July 1988 where he remained until his retirement in July 2008.

Father Smar has served as a member of the Priests Senate; in the pastoral care department at Massillon Community Hospital; as spiritual advisor to the Legion of Mary in the Diocese of Youngstown and as a board member for the Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Father Smar is survived by brothers, George Smar of Jacksonville, Florida and Lawrence (Carol) Smar of Alexandria, Virginia and a sister, Ann Smar of Hazleton, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held at St. William Church on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 1, 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass.

Father Smar’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren (Champion), Ohio, with the Most Rev. George V. Murry, S.J., Bishop of Youngstown presiding.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book, and send condolences to the Smar family.

