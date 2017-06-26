Robert D. Bish Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Robert D. Bish, 76, passed away late Monday evening, June 26, 2017, with his family by his side.

Robert was born November 8, 1940, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Jeff and Pearl Hines Bish and came to this area in 1966.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, Betty Condron Bish; two daughters, Sharon (Joseph) Frease and Peggy Bish; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Greg Leberfinger and four sisters, Bonnie, Shirl, Marge and Carol.

A daughter, Karen Leberfinger and a brother, Blaine, are deceased.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Bob’s family.



