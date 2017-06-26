Rose N. Munson Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Rose N. Munson, 95, formerly of Bristolville, died Monday morning, June 26, 2017.

She was born December 8, 1921 in North Bristol, the daughter of the late Francis and Rhea Hayward Norton. She was a lifetime area resident except for 18 years from 1982 until 2000, when she and her husband, Charlie, lived in Seneca, South Carolina.

Rose was a 1939 graduate of Bristol High School and attended Warren Business College.

She worked for 35 years in the bookkeeping department of Second National Bank and as an assistant manager at the Champion branch, retiring in 1982.

Rose was a member of the North Bristol Christian Church, where she sang in the choir and had served as treasurer.

She was a member of the Bristol Springs Country Club and was an avid golfer, accomplishing a hole in one at a course in Warren, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed playing cards and Bridge, shopping, dancing and traveling with her husband.

Rose is survived by one daughter, Barbara J. (Dennis) Beach of Bristolville; one son, Thomas N. Munson of Cortland; seven grandchildren, Amy (Gerald) Weil of Katy, Texas, Kevin (Aimee) Munson of Southington, Douglas Beach of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, David (Denise) Beach of Brecksville, Allison (William) Laine of Greenboro, North Carolina, Curtis (Alicia Natale) Munson of Warren and Kyle (Samantha) Munson of Howland; thirteen great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Colin, Jack, Connor, Luke, Charlie, Egan, Eli, Ella, Nora, Ryan, Daylin and Edison and one great-great-grandson, Anthony.

Her husband of nearly 64 years, Charlie W. Munson, whom she married June 8, 1943 preceded her in death on April 13, 2007. She was also preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothe and Earl Green.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jody Baker will officiate.

Burial will be at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.

The family would like to express their thanks to her primary caregivers, Kim Smith and Peggy Bruce for the loving and compassionate care shown to Rose.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to the Munson family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



