State representatives meet to discuss different stances on budget cuts

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio lawmakers have until Friday to approve a state budget.

A conference committee is trying to come up with a middle ground on differences between the House and Senate versions of an income tax.

One possibility is pulling $34 million from cities that charge an income tax, which would affect six municipalities in Mahoning County — Youngstown, Canfield, Struthers, Campbell, Lowellville and Sebring.

The money is being re-directed to help the state with the drug crisis.

“The clear cut message that is being sent by the state legislature is that the legislature doesn’t want to raise taxes for its priorities, but it wants local communities to sustain a cut and then find resources for your essential services from local residents. I find that highly objectionable,” said State Rep. John Boccieri.

Ohio has 940 cities, 614 of which have an income tax on the books.

Those six Mahoning County communities would lose over $222,000 in funding.