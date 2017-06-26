Storm Team 27: Breezy with a chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are tracking cooler weather this afternoon and Tuesday. There is a chance of showers this Monday afternoon. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and leave us with sunny skies.

THE FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 67

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny. High 79 Low 63

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.