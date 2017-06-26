Storm Team 27: Cool with a chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
We are tracking cooler weather for the start of our work week. The chance for rain increases this Monday afternoon. The rain will taper off Tuesday morning and leave us with sunny skies.

THE FORECAST

Monday:  Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  69

Monday night:  Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High:  78  Low: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.  Chance for late day showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High:  83  Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  82  Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  81  Low: 67

Sunday: Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High:  82  Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny.  High 79  Low 63

