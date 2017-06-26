Storm Team 27: Isolated showers or storms tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Isolated showers and thunderstorms through this evening with the risk for showers overnight. Some of the showers may produce some small hail and brief heavy rain.

The cooler temperatures will stick around through Tuesday morning with lows in the low 50’s. Look for some sun Tuesday with passing clouds. The afternoon will feature temperatures in the upper 60’s. The risk for an isolated shower will stay in the forecast.

Warmer air will return through the end of the week with more showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers or an isolated storm. (40%)

Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 68

Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds. Isolated shower early. (30%)

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny.

High: 77

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 68

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Monday : Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 63

