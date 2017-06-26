Suspect charged with breaking into STEAM Academy of Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after police spotted him climbing out of a window at STEAM Academy of Warren.

William Sullivan, 50, of Warren, is charged with felony breaking and entering.

Officers went to the charter school on Elm Road after an alarm went off just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They searched the building and spotted a man with no shirt climbing out of a window next to the first-floor fire escape, according to police.

Sullivan told police that he didn’t steal anything and that he doesn’t use drugs. He admitted to climbing through the window to get inside, police said.

Police noted that it appeared that somebody rummaged through several cabinets and desk drawers in the room where Sullivan was spotted.

The director of the school told investigators that Sullivan didn’t have permission to be inside the building.

Sullivan was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.