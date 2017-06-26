Tati leads Scrappers to win in homestand finale

The Scrappers ended their first homestand of the season with a 5-1 win over the State College Spikes Monday night at Eastwood Field

By Published:
Starting Pitcher Felix Tati (1-1) picked up the win on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Scrappers ended their first homestand of the season with a 5-1 win over the State College Spikes Monday night at Eastwood Field.

Ulysses Cantu went 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBI’s to lead Mahoning Valley at the plate.  Samad Taylor also tallied three hits in the win.

The Scrappers opened the scoring in the bottom of the third.  Nolan Jones came through with an RBI single.  Mahoning Valley tacked on two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Cantu hit a solo home run, followed by his RBI single in the sixth.

Mahoning Valley starter Felix Tati (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jonathon Mulford (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.

Starting Pitcher Felix Tati (1-1) picked up the win on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

The Scrappers improve to 5-3 overall on the season, and return to action Wednesday night on the road at West Virginia to open a three-game series.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s