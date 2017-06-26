Tati leads Scrappers to win in homestand finale

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Scrappers ended their first homestand of the season with a 5-1 win over the State College Spikes Monday night at Eastwood Field.

Ulysses Cantu went 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBI’s to lead Mahoning Valley at the plate. Samad Taylor also tallied three hits in the win.

The Scrappers opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Nolan Jones came through with an RBI single. Mahoning Valley tacked on two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Cantu hit a solo home run, followed by his RBI single in the sixth.

Mahoning Valley starter Felix Tati (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jonathon Mulford (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.

The Scrappers improve to 5-3 overall on the season, and return to action Wednesday night on the road at West Virginia to open a three-game series.