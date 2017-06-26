Trumbull County indictments: June 26, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 26, 2017:

Austin Taylor Burke: Aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Jerry L. Lough: Escape

Jesse Lee Ellsworth: Escape

Amato Zaccone, III: Escape

Donald Shelley: Escape

Brian Dragos: Escape

Garell T. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and escape

John Gary Simer, II: Aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability

Katie Corrigan: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Chavonte Darlene Wright: Receiving stolen property and falsification

Marcia A. Morgan: Theft

Heather M. Parker: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles Raymond Palmer: Possession of cocaine

Ryan Scott Carnahan: Possession of cocaine

Tara L. Talbert: Possession of cocaine

Mindy Boughamer: Theft

Kevin M. Newell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Jon William Blosser: Four counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property

Joshua M. Richards: Safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering

Aaron M. Perry: Domestic violence, felonious assault, abduction and having weapons while under disability

Joseph R. Puntel: Possession of cocaine

Jessica Ann Ebelender: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Anthony Nuzzi: Possession of cocaine

Kimberly J. Gamble: Possession of cocaine

Brent Michael Wright: Trespass in a habitation

Tay’Jhon K. Baugh: Carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property

Jamie Ray Butler: Receiving stolen property and petty theft

Kenneth Richard Miller: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Shasta L. Prince: Possession of cocaine

Ryan Delshawn Owens: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana

James Edward Ashby: Two counts of burglary and possessing criminal tools

Cory Scott Richards: Aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Larry Totherow: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

