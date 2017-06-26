Trumbull County indictments: June 26, 2017

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 26, 2017:
Austin Taylor Burke: Aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, tampering with evidence and two counts of having weapons while under disability
Jerry L. Lough: Escape
Jesse Lee Ellsworth: Escape
Amato Zaccone, III: Escape
Donald Shelley: Escape
Brian Dragos: Escape
Garell T. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and escape
John Gary Simer, II: Aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability
Katie Corrigan: Possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Chavonte Darlene Wright: Receiving stolen property and falsification
Marcia A. Morgan: Theft
Heather M. Parker: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles Raymond Palmer: Possession of cocaine
Ryan Scott Carnahan: Possession of cocaine
Tara L. Talbert: Possession of cocaine
Mindy Boughamer: Theft
Kevin M. Newell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability
Jon William Blosser: Four counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of receiving stolen property
Joshua M. Richards: Safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering
Aaron M. Perry: Domestic violence, felonious assault, abduction and having weapons while under disability
Joseph R. Puntel: Possession of cocaine
Jessica Ann Ebelender: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Anthony Nuzzi: Possession of cocaine
Kimberly J. Gamble: Possession of cocaine
Brent Michael Wright: Trespass in a habitation
Tay’Jhon K. Baugh: Carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property
Jamie Ray Butler: Receiving stolen property and petty theft
Kenneth Richard Miller: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Shasta L. Prince: Possession of cocaine
Ryan Delshawn Owens: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana
James Edward Ashby: Two counts of burglary and possessing criminal tools
Cory Scott Richards: Aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Larry Totherow: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.