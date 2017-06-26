YNDC continues working on its largest renovation project to date

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is renovating a house on the south side from top to bottom, getting it ready to sell

By Published: Updated:
YNDC is renovating a house on the south side from top to bottom, getting it ready to sell.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is known for taking on projects around the city, but last year, the group set out on its biggest project ever.

YNDC is renovating a house on the south side from top to bottom, getting it ready to sell.

One of the largest hurdles that the group had to clear was repairing the foundation wall. It was an expense they didn’t expect.

“We knew this was going to be a big budget project going in, and we were prepared for that. Part of the reason we are able to do this house — and actually rehabilitate some other homes we are working on in the city that we wouldn’t have been able to do before — is because of our partnership with the city of Youngstown,” said YNDC Housing Director Tiffany Sokol.

Tonight, on WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., WKBN Investigative Reporter Amanda Smith will give an inside look on the project and an idea of how much it might sell for.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s