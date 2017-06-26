YNDC continues working on its largest renovation project to date

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is known for taking on projects around the city, but last year, the group set out on its biggest project ever.

YNDC is renovating a house on the south side from top to bottom, getting it ready to sell.

One of the largest hurdles that the group had to clear was repairing the foundation wall. It was an expense they didn’t expect.

“We knew this was going to be a big budget project going in, and we were prepared for that. Part of the reason we are able to do this house — and actually rehabilitate some other homes we are working on in the city that we wouldn’t have been able to do before — is because of our partnership with the city of Youngstown,” said YNDC Housing Director Tiffany Sokol.

