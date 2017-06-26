Youngstown Dad charged after 8-year-old found alone in deplorable conditions

Daniel Williams is charged with child endangering in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing child endangering charges after police say his son was found in a home strewn with trash and rotten food.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. Friday to a home in the 20 block of E. Ravenwood Ave. and found an 8-year-old child there alone.

The boy said he had been there for several hours and was afraid.

Police noted in the report that garbage was strewn about the house and it smelled heavily of feces and urine. They noted that a pair of underwear containing human feces was found on the floor. They also said that the refrigerator was full of moldy-rotten food.

While officers were at the house, they said the boy threw up saying he had only eaten Taco Bell earlier that day and was eating leftovers since there was nothing else to eat.

Police said Williams arrived at the home about 3 a.m. and said he had only been gone about 20 minutes. Officers told Williams they had already been on the scene about an hour for which Williams did not have an answer, the report stated.

The boy told police that his mother is currently in CCA, according to a police report. The report did not say if CCA is Community Corrections Association, which is a halfway house or the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, both are referred to as CCA.

Williams was arrested and charged with child endangering. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

