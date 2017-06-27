3 charged after Boardman drug raid appear in court

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three suspects charged after a drug raid in Boardman appeared in court on Tuesday.

Syrena Whitfield, Michael Forgach and Dawond Roddy are charged with charged with permitting drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Forgach was also charged with possession of drugs.

Police raided a home on Wildwood Drive where Forgach lives for a third time as part of an investigation into alleged drug activity there.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said each time officers have been to this house, they find not only drug dealing taking place but using as well.

During Friday’s raid, police reported finding multiple needles and other drug items. Police said Whitfield admitted to shooting up heroin when they arrived and told them the needles containing a substance were hers.

Bond was set at $3,500 for Whitfield, $3,000 for Forgach and $2,500 for Roddy.

They’ll appear again in court on August 8.

